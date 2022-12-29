Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

