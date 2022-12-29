Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

HBAN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

