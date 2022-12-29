Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

