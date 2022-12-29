Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.91

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 12152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

