Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 504 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.