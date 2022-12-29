Sabal Trust CO Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

