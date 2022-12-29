Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

