Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

