Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,113 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

