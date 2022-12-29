Starfox Financial Services LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

