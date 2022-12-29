STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Profile

STOR stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

