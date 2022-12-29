Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,470 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

