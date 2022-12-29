Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 285 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

IFF opened at $103.05 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

