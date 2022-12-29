Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 306 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Kellogg by 4.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of K opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

