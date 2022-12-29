Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 517 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.