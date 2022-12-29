Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 777 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 192,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 58.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.