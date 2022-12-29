Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

