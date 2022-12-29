Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2,652.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 296.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Edison International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 314,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

