Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $799,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 111.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after acquiring an additional 270,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chevron by 441.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

