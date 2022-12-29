Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NYSE ANET opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

