Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,393 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Stock Down 2.0 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

