Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,076 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

