Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,836 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

