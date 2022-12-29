Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in NetApp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

