Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.92 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

