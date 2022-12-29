Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 5.57% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

