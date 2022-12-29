Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

