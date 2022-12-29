Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $557.06 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

