Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

