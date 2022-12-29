Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 82,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

