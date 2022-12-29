Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 166,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LAD opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.07.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.