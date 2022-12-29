Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE BR opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $184.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

