Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after buying an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,360,495 shares of company stock worth $57,526,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

PINS stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 326.62 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

