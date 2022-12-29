Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.85 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $362.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.