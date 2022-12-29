Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.