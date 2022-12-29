Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PEG stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.