Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,430.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,385.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,273.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

