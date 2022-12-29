Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 279 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

