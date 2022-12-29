Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 436 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OMC opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

