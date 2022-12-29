Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TROW opened at $108.08 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

