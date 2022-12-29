Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 32 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $463.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

