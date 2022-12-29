Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

