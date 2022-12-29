Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

SNPS stock opened at $315.31 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

