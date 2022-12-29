TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of TRP opened at $40.00 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

