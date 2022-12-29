Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

