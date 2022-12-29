Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE TPL opened at $2,342.04 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,488.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,003.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.