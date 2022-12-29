The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.23.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

