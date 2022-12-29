The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 3.0 %

KR opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

