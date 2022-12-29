The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

TTD stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $95.55.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

