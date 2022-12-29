The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

